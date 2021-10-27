Klaeger leaves top post at Community Resource Centers for bigger vision

Donna Klaeger (left) is stepping down as executive director of the Community Resource Centers of Texas to take on the larger role of building similar centers across the state. Lucy Murphy (center) is taking over the local role. With them is Mark Mayfield, chairman of the Texas Housing Foundation. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Donna Klaeger is stepping down as executive director of Community Resource Centers of Texas to start her own company, Klaeger Consulting Services LLC, and will work with Mark Mayfield, chairman of the Texas Housing Foundation, to put a Community Resource Center in every Texas county. Lucy Murphy is the CRC’s new executive director starting Friday, Oct. 29.

The Marble Falls center, which provides free office space to nonprofits, was a dream project for Mayfield that became a reality in 2017. He now wants to share that vision across Texas.

“I’ve always had a grander vision of taking it across Texas,” he said. “We began talking about how we can expand. Texas has 254 counties. I’ve always said, ‘We’ll put 254 of these.’”

Mayfield first came up with the idea in the 1990s as a Marble Falls city councilor when he learned of the need from nonprofit leaders. It took a while to realize.

He turned to Klaeger in 2015 when she announced she would not seek re-election as Burnet County judge. Her three-decades-long background in nonprofit work made her a perfect fit.

“I’d love for you to come and help get it off the ground,” he told her.

Klaeger said yes.

“These resource centers are amazing,” she said. “We have, right now, 90 agencies at four locations. By the end of the month, we’ll have over 50,000 contacts. The need is here.”

Mayfield said he is confident that Klaeger can put a center in every county, despite the daunting task.

“Donna is going to move on to take CRC, hopefully, across the state,” he said. “We’re beginning to plant resource centers across the state. I’m thrilled about that.”

So is Klaeger.

“I’m very, very excited and honored,” she said.

Murphy also expressed enthusiasm about her new role.

“It’s a blessing to work in a place built on such a firm foundation,” she said. “I look forward to working with the board and the Texas Housing Foundation.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com