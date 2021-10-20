Howlers ‘n’ Growlers and dog costume contest benefit rescue groups

Halloween is for furry friends, too. Highland Lakes animal rescue organization Spay It Forward Y’all is holding the fifth annual Howlers ‘n’ Growlers from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Save the World Brewing Co., 1510 Resource Parkway in Marble Falls.

The event features a dog costume contest at 4 p.m. Registration begins at 3 p.m. The contest has separate weight categories: one for dogs 23 pounds or less and another for dogs 24 pounds and up.

It costs $10 to participate with proceeds going to Spay It Forward Y’all and Living Love Animal Rescue, a no-kill animal rescue in Marble Falls.

This year’s Howlers ‘n’ Growlers also features the Great Pumpkin Candy Hunt for children. It starts at 2 p.m., and costumes are encouraged.

Those ages 21 and older are welcome to purchase beer and other adult beverages from the brewery during the event. Pizza also will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit the Spay It Forward Y’all Facebook page.

