With superior ratings, Burnet Esprit de Corps marches on to area contest

The Burnet Esprit de Corps earned three superior ratings at the Region 32 marching contest Oct. 16 and advanced to the area competition. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The Burnet Esprit de Corps took a step closer to its goal of state after earning superior ratings across the board at the University Interscholastic League Region 32 2A-4A marching contest Oct. 16 at Burnet High School.

The Esprit de Corps, made up of the band and Highlandettes dance squad, now takes its “November Rain” performance to the area marching contest, which is Saturday, Oct. 30, at Pfield in Pflugerville.

“Saturday was a huge success,” said band director Drew Hicks. “Things are coming together nicely for us, and we’re looking forward to polishing the production over the next couple of weeks.”

It’s a longstanding team effort, said Highlandettes Director Caity Clinton.

“This has been a tradition in Burnet for over 25 years. Coming together as the Esprit de Corps is something that is treasured in Burnet,” she said. “We work together extremely well because we are very supportive of each other.”

The hard work continues for the Esprit de Corps, which means Spirit of the Group.

“We are starting to focus more on the small details, and we try to make things more interesting for the kids by adding little things to the show,” Clinton said.

Last year, the Esprit de Corps captured a bronze medal at the UIL state marching contest. This year’s state competition for Class 4A bands is Nov. 8-10 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

