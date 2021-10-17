Faith doesn’t let up in 52-6 win over Veritas

Faith Academy of Marble Falls senior Harrison Hanner stretches for the end zone during the Flames' 52-6 win against Austin Veritas on Oct. 15. Photo by Stennis Shotts

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team ended a three-game losing streak to Austin Veritas in convincing fashion Oct. 15, winning 52-6 in a contest that ended after two quarters.

The Flames (6-0, 3-0 District 4, Division II of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) led 16-6 after the first quarter and then unleashed an onslaught of playmakers in every phase to romp to victory. Between the two quarters, head coach Stephen Shipley huddled with his players.

“I told them, ‘You can’t let up on a potent offense. Our foot has to be on the gas, and we have to go,'” he said. “We went down and scored. You can’t take your foot off because, in six-man, it may be over by halftime.”

Shipley credited many players for the outcome. Top of the list was senior Malachi Blackington, who kicked the ball and pinned the Defenders (6-1, 2-1) deep in their own territory. In six-man, teams onside kick most of the time.

“You have too much open field,” Shipley said. “Everybody puts their fastest player back there. They get one or two blocks, they’re gone. Malachi squib kicked or pooched it inside their 20: two times on their 10 and once on their three. That’s huge in field position.”

Another Flames standout was senior Ben Martin, who had three interceptions in the game.

“Ben is our defensive MVP,” the coach said. “He manned up and bumped (Veritas senior receiver Justin Fuller). We also got two fumbles. They had five turnovers, all attributed to our defense.”

Offensively, seniors Case Coleman and Harrison Hanner used a strong running attack Veritas couldn’t stop. Faith scored on every offensive possession.

“We ran the ball, had dump passes, and (run-pass option plays), which we do, and were very successful,” Shipley said. “With Harrison and Case, you have a one-two punch that no one else has. Case is the tailback, and he’s shifty and can go. Harrison is a power back, who’s also shifty and can go. He’s the lead blocker for Case and lead blocks like a bulldozer. They really complement each other.”

The Defenders’ lone score came on “a miscommunication,” Shipley said, when the receiver caught the ball for a 60-yard touchdown.

But once all phases began to click, especially defensively, Veritas couldn’t keep up.

“You start getting interceptions, and the kids smell blood,” Shipley said. “That puts more into them because they wanted to beat this team so bad.”

Faith is preparing for its homecoming game against Round Rock Concordia at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Britton Field, 3151 RR 1431 East in Marble Falls.

jfierro@thepicayune.com