The new 7-Eleven, located at 1901 U.S. 281 South in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

The new 7-Eleven convenience store, 1901 U.S. 281 South at FM 2147 East in Marble Falls, opened for business Wednesday, Oct. 6, a year after it filed its initial development plan with the city.

At the time, the company said it expected to open in the summer of 2021.

The store is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, although when it was established in 1927, it was named to reflect the operating hours of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

