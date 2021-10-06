Community talent show Oct. 16-17; auditions Oct. 9

The Hill Country Community Theatre opens its 2021-22 season with its annual talent show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, and 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at the theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores.

Auditions for the community show are 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the theater, which invites singers, musicians, dancers, magicians, comedians, ventriloquists, animal trainers, and other entertaining acts to try out. No appointment is necessary, and it’s free to audition.

All musical acts must be acoustic only — no bands.

The talent show is a showcase performance, not a competition. Prizes will not be awarded.

For more information, visit the nonprofit theater’s website or call 830-693-2474.