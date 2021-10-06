Preschool fundraiser to solve Grand Canyon ‘murder mystery’

Bluebonnet Methodist Preschool is holding its fourth annual Murder Mystery fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the school, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive in Marble Falls.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Powell said. “We get a lot of parents and church members who support us. (This event helps us) buy things for the classrooms, the teachers, and to give scholarships. We give scholarships to parents who need help.”

This year’s mystery is “Death in Them Thar Hills” and is set in 1883 in Cactus Gulch, Arizona, near the Grand Canyon. Prospector and gold mine owner “Dusty” Jones died while being honored by the town. He had arrived broke five years earlier. Generous townspeople helped him get by, and he died a wealthy man.

The fun comes when the whodunnit begins.

The interactive theater event includes a barbecue dinner and a silent auction. Admission is $30 a person or $50 a couple. To attend, contact the school’s director, Terri Powell, at 281-475-9618 by noon Friday, Oct. 8. An accurate head count is needed to ensure enough food is made.

