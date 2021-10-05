Entertainer and gubernatorial candidate Chad Prather speaking at local GOP dinner

Known as the 'modern day Will Rogers,' entertainer Chad Prather is running for the Republican nomination for Texas governor. He will speak at a dinner in Buchanan Dam on Thursday, Oct. 7. Courtesy photo

Republican candidates for Texas governor are visiting Highland Lakes Republican Women events starting with Chad Prather, the guest speaker at a 6 p.m. dinner Thursday, Oct. 7. Tickets are $25 for the event, which includes a taco bar and a live dessert auction. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Hill Country Hall, 15675 Texas 29 East in Buchanan Dam.

“This is an opportunity for Chad Prather to come and speak to some of the small-town people,” club President Tiffany Latta said. “And, we are hosting the event at night so people who work can come to the event, too.”

Prather is an entertainer often likened to cowboy humorist Will Rogers. He can be seen on YouTube and has appeared on CNN, Fox News, and BlazeTV. He has more than one billion views on Facebook.

Don Huffines, who has also filed to run against incumbent Greg Abbott in the Republican primary election March 1, 2022, will join the local GOP women’s group for an event on Jan. 11. The general election is Nov. 8, 2022. The deadline to file for the primary is Dec. 13.

“We’ve also invited Allen West, but he has not responded yet,” Latta said.

Prather is expected to speak and answer questions for about an hour, according to Latta.

“Come and hear one of your candidates speak about his platform,” she said. “Ask him whatever questions you want to ask.”

RSVP is required for the dinner. Tickets can be purchased online.

In other news, the group’s annual Veterans Day luncheon has been moved to a bigger venue as it continues to attract a larger crowd each year.

Doors will open at the John L. Kuykendall Event Center, 2200 RR 152 West in Llano, at 10:10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. The event is free to anyone who wants to attend and includes a presentation by Alan Janson, the Texas Honor Guard, and music by the Llano Junior High Band and Llano Christian Academy.

Quilts of Valor will be presented to veterans as part of the ceremonies.

