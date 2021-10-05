Cottonwood Shores unveils new website

The city of Cottonwood Shores now has a more user-friendly website. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The city of Cottonwood Shores has a new website that officials say will make information much easier to find for residents.

City Administrator J.C. Hughes credited finance department employee Gladys Montoya for its inception.

“She expressed an interest in leading this project,” he said. “And number two, she is so detailed. In the finance department, everything has to be exact. She is a very detailed person and expressed an interest in it.”

Montoya knew what needed to go and what could stay on the city’s existing website to make it more user-friendly.

“What I did was update the content,” she said. “The company we used helped a lot in the design. Compared to what it was, it’s better. It looks a lot cleaner.”

Residents had previously made it known to city staff that the old website was difficult to navigate.

“We had too many calls saying they can’t find something,” Hughes said. “We didn’t have the drop-down (menus). It wasn’t easy to navigate. It just wasn’t a user-friendly site.”

Staff would spend a lot of time helping people find what they were looking for on the old site.

“The information they were seeking was on the website, but they couldn’t find it,” Hughes said. “We feel like this new website is user-friendly.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com