Flu and COVID vaccinations available at Marble Falls senior center health fair

7 hours ago | Brigid Cooley

Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to adults at an Oct. 8 health fair hosted by the Marble Falls Senior Activity Center. The event is 9 a.m. to noon at the center, 618 Avenue L in Marble Falls.

Atkins Pharmacy will provide shots and vaccines for the event. Attendees must bring a valid insurance card to participate. 

As part of the center’s programming, health fairs and other events are hosted periodically for residents. While the event is open to the public, it is geared toward seniors, center Grant Coordinator Dena Burroughs said in a statement. 

For more information, visit the Marble Falls Senior Activity Center website

brigid@thepicayune.com

Brigid Cooley

