Mural to brighten facade of Hill Country Community Theatre

Artist and set designer Michael Fox pencils in a mural to be painted on the Hill Country Community Theatre building in Cottonwood Shores. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Artist Michael Fox is setting the scene for a mural on the Hill Country Community Theatre building, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores.

Fox of Bee Cave, the founder and owner of Fox Art Designs, began tracing the outline of the mural Sept. 22 after the outside of the building received a fresh coat of white paint. The artwork will feature comedy and tragedy masks, symbols that date to ancient Greek theater, along with the theater’s name.

The artist said he and the theater’s late executive director, Mike Rademakers, began conversations about the mural in April.

“I came up with some ideas, and he liked them,” Fox said. “He said, ‘Let me talk to the board (of directors).’ I kept talking to him about it.”

Board President and interim Executive Director Patty Gosselin approached Fox about creating the mural.

“He’s been in shows here. He’s been associated with the theater and doing volunteer work for us,” she said. “He’s a real go-getter.”

Fox created sets for a number of productions, including “The Addams Family,” “State Fair,” “Savannah Sipping Society,” and “Little Mermaid Junior.”

“This will make the building come alive,” he said. “It’s basically what I wanted to do. Let’s liven up the outside of the building so people driving by can see it.”

Gosselin said she has received inquiries from people wanting to apply for the executive director position, adding the board of directors is committed to making the right hire. She noted Rademakers would want the theater to continue to flourish and grow and would be happy to see the beginning steps of the mural. To her, the mural represents more than a beautiful design.

“We wanted to rebuild confidence, to let people know that we aren’t going away (after Rademakers’ death),” she said. “The theater will continue.”

