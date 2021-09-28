Kingsland Youth Football League field fundraiser Oct. 9

A fundraiser to build a field for the Kingsland Youth Football League is Saturday, Oct. 9, at Cross Spurs Cowboy Church, 100 W. Lillian Dean in Buchanan Dam. Courtesy photo

The Kingsland Youth Football League is hosting a Market Day and Luncheon from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Cross Spurs Cowboy Church, 100 W. Lillian Dean in Buchanan Dam. The event is a fundraiser for a new football field.

Admission is free, but the league’s volunteers will be selling plates of pulled pork, sausage, potato salad, beans, and water or tea for $10 each.

More than 20 vendors, mostly local, are participating. The league’s cheerleaders will be selling baked goods, and bounce houses will be set up for the kids.

In addition, lucky ticket holders have a chance to win various Yeti products. Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five. The drawing is at 3 p.m.

Donations can also be made through a GoFundMe.com page.

Money raised will go toward the new field. The league has the expertise to clear and level the land, grow the turf, and build structures, but funding is needed to make it all happen, said volunteer event organizer Cindy Dirden.

“This is not just for these children; it’s for future generations,” she said. “We’re looking for property now. We do have a bunch of people who are willing to volunteer their time. We’re trying to have some cash, so when it happens, we are ready to go.”

The league currently has 37 players in grades kindergarten through fourth grade, and Dirden believes more will sign up for the 2022 season.

jfierro@thepicayune.com