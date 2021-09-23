Support Community Press

Burnet hosting Texas Motorcycle Revival

5 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Hill Country Motorheads in Burnet

Hill Country Motorheads in Burnet is the location of the Texas Motorcycle Revival on Nov. 6. Photo by Stennis Shotts

The ninth annual Texas Motorcycle Revival is rolling into Burnet this year. The event is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 6 at Hill Country Motorheads motorcycle museum, 2001 Texas 29 West in Burnet.

The motorcycle festival was previously held at Central Texas Powersports in Georgetown but was thrown off course when owner Steve LIttlefield sold the business. To keep the event alive, LIttlefield partnered with Hill Country Motorheads owner Pat Hanlon. 

For $5, motorcycle enthusiasts and newcomers alike will have the chance to mingle with AMA Hall of Fame Racer and Hollywood stuntman Gary Davis, view an exhibit of a 1942 Big Tank Crocker by Sierra Madre Motorcycle Company as well as a vintage bike exhibit, and take tours of the museum. 

People 25 years and older can also register to show off their vintage motorcycles in an exhibit for a $20 fee. 

Visit the museum website for more registration information, guidelines, and event details. 

DailyTrib.com

