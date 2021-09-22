Brisket sale to aid ailing constable

Llano County Precinct 3 Constable Bill Edwards is so well loved in the Kingsland community, he received a Locals Love Us award from The Picayune Magazine. Awards are decided by a popular vote of Picayune readers and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune listeners. Staff photo

The Granite Shoals Police Association is selling briskets to raise money for Llano County Precinct 3 Constable Bill Edwards, who is battling cancer.

Edwards, who served 26 years in the U.S. Navy, has been a constable for two decades. He is married to Llano County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Deb Edwards. Their son, Tim, worked at the Granite Shoals Police Department.

Association President John Ortis, who is a sergeant for the Granite Shoals Police Department, said this fundraiser is personal.

“I have a picture of (Constable Edwards) and me when I graduated from the police academy,” Ortis said. “His son and I graduated together. Constable Edwards is an outstanding guy. He’s made a huge impact in Kingsland.”

The association is selling 60 briskets at 12-14 pounds for $150 each and is asking buyers to pay in advance. Association grill masters will cook briskets on a Friday to ensure the meat is ready to eat the next day. Association Vice President Allen Miley will contact buyers before the cooking starts to let them know of the date, time, and location to pick up the briskets.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Constable Edwards,” Ortis said.

Other costs are associated with cooking the briskets, including the rub, the tins, and wood. Therefore, if people want to donate but can’t afford to buy a brisket, they’re welcome to do so and will be called banner sponsors. The Granite Shoals Police Association is a 501(c)(3), so donations are tax-deductible.

Email Miley at amj.police@graniteshoals.org or Ortis at jfo.police@graniteshoals.org to place an order, make a donation, or for more information.

Ortis credited Officer Miley for suggesting the association help this family.

“Officer Miley lost his dad to cancer four years ago,” Ortis said. “People with cancer are near and dear to him. This is the fourth cancer fundraiser we’ve had since 2020.”

