NEW BIZ: Salon Jul’s offers full hair and nail services

12 hours ago | Brigid Cooley
Julie Myers at Salon Jul's in Marble Falls

Julie Myers at her new business, Salon Jul’s, a hair and nail salon at 1500 Broadway St. in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Get a trim or a new ‘do at Salon Jul’s, Marble Falls’ latest hair and nail salon. Located at 1500 Broadway St., the salon is owned by Julie Myers, who celebrated its opening at a Sept. 3 ribbon cutting.  

A military wife, Myers has worked at a number of salons throughout her 18-year career as a hairstylist. After living eight years in Marble Falls, she decided to open her own salon, receiving encouragement from friends and family. 

“I never thought I’d be able to have my own store because we traveled a lot, but now, we’re settled and not leaving,” Myers said excitedly. 

The salon is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Appointments can be made online or by calling 830-262-0984. Services include haircuts, extensions, and perms as well as specialized hair treatments such as balayage and ombre coloring. The salon also has a nail station manned by a professional tech. 

For more information, visit Salon Jul’s Facebook page

brigid@thepicayune.com

Brigid Cooley

