Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

LBJ National Historical Park has new superintendent

14 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
National Park Service Justin Bates

Justin Bates recently assumed the role of superintendent of Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park in Stonewall and Waco Mammoth National Monument. He previously served as deputy superintendent of the two parks. Courtesy photo

Justin Bates is the new superintendent of Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park in Stonewall and Waco Mammoth National Monument, the National Park Service recently announced. His first day in that role was Aug. 15. The Austin resident previously served as deputy superintendent of both parks.

“Justin brings a wealth of experience to this assignment,” said NPS Regional Director Mike Reynolds in a media release. “His knowledge of both parks as well as his focus on communication and collaboration will be a great asset to the teams that are working hard to care for these unique resources and provide an exemplary visitor experience.” 

As deputy superintendent, Bates oversaw day-to-day operations and special projects, including efforts to rehabilitate the Texas White House Complex at LBJ National Historical Park

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to step into this new role and continue to support the great teams and partners at Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park and Waco Mammoth National Monument,” Bates said. “These parks preserve amazing and diverse resources and provide a wealth of opportunity to create relevant and engaging experiences for our visitors.”  

Bates’ previous experience includes community planning for the National Park Service’s Rivers, Trails, and Conservation Assistance Program based in Austin. In that role, he supported community-led conservation and recreation planning efforts across Texas. He also worked in local government planning roles on both the West and East coasts before joining the National Park Service. 

Bates holds a Bachelor of Arts in biology from Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts, and a master’s degree in city planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.  

Along with spending time with his wife, Andrea, and son, Charlie, he enjoys biking, hiking, the outdoors, and live music.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

NEW BIZ: Salon Jul’s offers full hair and nail services

12 hours ago | Brigid Cooley

Burnet County applying for grant to pay for possible capital murder trial

1 day ago | Suzanne Freeman

Granite Shoals water bill software problem slashes donations to first responder groups

1 day ago | Jennifer Fierro
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × four =