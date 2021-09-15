Bella Sera in Marble Falls moves to temporary site during renovations

Bella Sera Italian Restaurant will operate from a temporary site at 701 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls while the original restaurant location just north on the highway is remodeled. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Bella Sera Italian Restaurant in Marble Falls has moved, at least temporarily. While its permanent location undergoes remodeling, lunch and dinner will be served at 701 U.S. 281. The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. seven days a week.

Bella Sera offers authentic Italian dishes such as spaghetti and meatballs, baked ziti, and tiramisu. It also serves New York-style pizza with a variety of toppings and flavors.

The restaurant will remain at the temporary location until renovations to the original site are complete, manager Benny Mustafa said. A reopening date has not been set.

