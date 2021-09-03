Mustangs bulldoze Bulldogs 41-9

Marble Falls senior halfback Roberto Adame scores the Mustangs’ first touchdown in their game against Burnet from the 1-yard line. It was not the last touchdown. Marble Falls won the battle for Burnet County 41-9. Photo by Mark Stracke

The Marble Falls High School football team defeated the Burnet Bulldogs 41-9 on Friday, Sept. 3, in a contest the Mustangs led from the start.

“I’m so proud of our kids and our coaching staff,” Mustangs head coach Brian Herman said. “It’s really hard to win (at Bulldog Field).”

The Bulldogs (0-2, District 13-4A Division I) received the opening kickoff and drove 72 yards to the Mustangs’ 38, but the drive stalled after a holding call and two incomplete passes. The possession chewed up 5 minutes 45 seconds off the clock.

The Mustangs (2-0, District 14-5A Division II) responded with a 14-play drive that took 6:56 to complete and was highlighted by senior halfback Roberto Adame’s 1-yard plunge into the end zone.

Burnet’s second possession ended when Marble Falls senior safety Ryan Minor intercepted the pass on fourth and 8.

Marble Falls only needed three plays to score. Adame ran 37 yards to the end zone to give the Mustangs a 14-0 advantage.

Burnet punted on its third possession with 3:38 left in the half.

Following that punt, Marble Falls completed a nine-play drive when junior tailback Caleb Vidal ran to the right corner from 49 yards to give the Mustangs a 20-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, the Mustangs picked up right where they left off by scoring on their first possession. Senior fullback Rio Suarez bulldozed his way into the end zone from 2 yards to finish a 12-play, 79-yard drive for a 27-0 lead.

Burnet responded thanks to senior running back Ethan Wolfe, who found the end zone from 46 yards to cut into the deficit, 27-6.

Marble Falls got the points right back on the next drive with a 5-yard run by senior quarterback Jake Becker, giving the Mustangs a 34-6 lead with 11:55 left in the contest.

After a Burnet punt, Becker engineered a 10-play, 62-yard drive that ended with the quarterback finding senior Chris Whitecotton in the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown.

Burnet senior kicker Angel Suazo connected on a 32-yard field goal to end the scoring at 41-9.

The Mustangs had 426 yards of total offense to the Bulldogs’ 239, all unofficial. Wolfe led Burnet with eight carries for 84 yards and a touchdown.

“I love what our coaches do. I love what our kids execute,” Herman said of the defense. “Our staff and our players have stuck to the game plan. They still made yardage, but they needed to bust one big play for a touchdown and a field goal. I’m proud of our kids for the way we were flying to the football.”

Adame led Marble Falls with 13 carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns followed by Vidal with 14 rushes for 101 yards and a score.

“We took control of the line of scrimmage and had (good) ball security,” Herman said. “It showed. The offensive line was giving our backs clear holes to run through. (My players) had a laser focus that I hadn’t seen. They wanted to play since they missed this game last year (due to the pandemic).”

Up next, Marble Falls hosts Austin Akins (2-0) at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive, while Burnet travels to Boerne High. Both contests are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.

