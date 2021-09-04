Faith beats Living Rock 52-7 in short game

Faith Academy sophomore Cade Shaw returned this interception for a touchdown against Bulverde Living Rock Academy on Sept. 3. The Flames won 52-7. The game was called at halftime because of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools mercy rule. Photo by Stennis Shotts

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team needed only two quarters for a 52-7 romp over Bulverde Living Rock on Friday, Sept. 3. The Flames (District 4-Division II) improve to 2-0, while Living Rock (District 4-Division III) drops to 0-2. Both teams are in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.

The game was called at the half because of the TAPPS mercy rule.

“Offensively, we scored every time we had the ball,” said Faith head coach Stephen Shipley. “The defense had a fumble recovery for a touchdown and a pick six for a touchdown.”

Senior Malachi Blackington recovered the fumble, while sophomore Kade Shaw returned the interception. Senior Case Coleman scored two offensive touchdowns.

“Case was his usual self,” Shipley said. “He’s always pretty consistent.”

Even in the win, Shipley said the Flames see where they can get better. Because of the score, he substituted a lot, noting that some penalties and errors came from players who hadn’t logged a lot of game minutes.

“We had seven penalties in a half of play,” he said. “I found myself being frustrated by dumb penalties and the defense not wrapping up. We also had our defensive coordinator (Sonny Wilson) out because of illness. He’ll be back early next week.”

The Flames welcome Fredericksburg Heritage, their traditional six-man rival, for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday, Sept. 10, at Britton Field, 3151 RR 1431 East in Marble Falls.

“We haven’t played them for about 10 years,” Shipley said, “dating back to when Faith went 11-man.”

