NEW BIZ: Wakes2u wakeboard, skate, and surf shop opens in Marble Falls

11 hours ago | Brigid Cooley
Wakes2u ribbon cutting in Marble Falls

Wakes2u owner Bryce Murphy (center), surrounded by family and friends, celebrated his new storefront, 701 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, at an Aug. 27 ribbon cutting. Wakes2u sells high-quality wakeboarding, surf, and skate products. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Surf’s up at Wakes2u, a new wakeboard, surf, and skate shop at 701 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls in The Centre. It opens to the public Friday, Sept. 3, just in time for Labor Day weekend lake activities. 

Store hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. 

Wakes2u has been operating remotely since 2019, offering Highland Lakes residents and visitors wakeboarding and surfing lessons, mobile detailing for watercraft, and lakehouse rentals. Owner Bryce Murphy and his staff lead private lessons and summer camps. 

Wakes2u wakeboard, skate and surf shop in Marble Falls
A wall of gear at Wakes2u, 701 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

The storefront allows Murphy to expand services, he said.

A ribbon cutting on Aug. 27 let people preview shelves stocked with wakeboard, skate, and surf gear from name brands such as Liquid Force, Billabong, and Sun Bum as well as Wakes2u-branded merchandise. 

To schedule wakeboarding lessons or for more information on other available services and products, visit the Wakes2u website or its Facebook page

Brigid Cooley

