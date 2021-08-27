GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 30

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, Aug. 30

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. special meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda:

public hearing on fiscal year 2022 budget

discussion and possible action adopting proposed 2022 tax rate

discussion and possible action adopting proposed fiscal year 2022 budget

Marble Falls Independent School District

5 p.m. special meeting

MFISD Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

presentation and discussion on the district’s health and safety plan

executive session and discussion of abandonment of contract by teachers upon refusal of the district to accept the resignation

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District

6 p.m. regular board meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet

On the agenda:

public hearing on proposed tax rate and budget for fiscal year 2021-22

discussion and possible action approving fiscal year 2021-22 budget

discussion and possible action approving tax rate for fiscal year 2021-22

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on entering a professional services agreement between the EDC and Stantec Consulting Services Inc. for design and engineering services for Phase 1B of the city’s Parks Master Plan

discussion and possible action on a purchase agreement with the Marble Falls Hotel Group LLC for the Downtown Hotel and Conference Center Project.

discussion and possible action on a conference center lease and management agreement with the Marble Falls Hotel Group, LLC for the Downtown Hotel and Conference Center Project.

discussion and possible action on a performance agreement with the Marble Falls Hotel Group LLC for the Downtown Hotel and Conference Center Project

Thursday, Aug. 5

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

