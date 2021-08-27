GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 30
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Monday, Aug. 30
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. special meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano
- public hearing on fiscal year 2022 budget
- discussion and possible action adopting proposed 2022 tax rate
- discussion and possible action adopting proposed fiscal year 2022 budget
Marble Falls Independent School District
5 p.m. special meeting
MFISD Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- presentation and discussion on the district’s health and safety plan
- executive session and discussion of abandonment of contract by teachers upon refusal of the district to accept the resignation
Burnet Consolidated Independent School District
6 p.m. regular board meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet
- public hearing on proposed tax rate and budget for fiscal year 2021-22
- discussion and possible action approving fiscal year 2021-22 budget
- discussion and possible action approving tax rate for fiscal year 2021-22
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- discussion and possible action on entering a professional services agreement between the EDC and Stantec Consulting Services Inc. for design and engineering services for Phase 1B of the city’s Parks Master Plan
- discussion and possible action on a purchase agreement with the Marble Falls Hotel Group LLC for the Downtown Hotel and Conference Center Project.
- discussion and possible action on a conference center lease and management agreement with the Marble Falls Hotel Group, LLC for the Downtown Hotel and Conference Center Project.
- discussion and possible action on a performance agreement with the Marble Falls Hotel Group LLC for the Downtown Hotel and Conference Center Project
Thursday, Aug. 5
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.