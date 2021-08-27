Support Community Press

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 30

4 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, Aug. 30 

Llano County Commissioners Court 

9 a.m. special meeting 

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda: 

  • public hearing on fiscal year 2022 budget
  • discussion and possible action adopting proposed 2022 tax rate
  • discussion and possible action adopting proposed fiscal year 2022 budget 

Marble Falls Independent School District 

5 p.m. special meeting

MFISD Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls 

On the agenda: 

  • presentation and discussion on the district’s health and safety plan 
  • executive session and discussion of abandonment of contract by teachers upon refusal of the district to accept the resignation

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District 

6 p.m. regular board meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet 

On the agenda:

  • public hearing on proposed tax rate and budget for fiscal year 2021-22
  • discussion and possible action approving fiscal year 2021-22 budget
  • discussion and possible action approving tax rate for fiscal year 2021-22

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. 

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda: 

  • discussion and possible action on entering a professional services agreement between the EDC and Stantec Consulting Services Inc. for design and engineering services for Phase 1B of the city’s Parks Master Plan
  • discussion and possible action on a purchase agreement with the Marble Falls Hotel Group LLC for the Downtown Hotel and Conference Center Project.
  • discussion and possible action on a conference center lease and management agreement with the Marble Falls Hotel Group, LLC for the Downtown Hotel and Conference Center Project.
  • discussion and possible action on a performance agreement with the Marble Falls Hotel Group LLC for the Downtown Hotel and Conference Center Project

Thursday, Aug. 5 

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting 

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

