Granite Shoals officer nabs parole violation suspect with drugs

Granite Shoals police arrested 28-year-old Jesse Savage after a brief pursuit and foot chase Wednesday, Aug. 25, on a parole violation, drug possession, and evading arrest.

A 28-year-old Goldthwaite man is in custody after trying to get away from Granite Shoals police when they attempted to pull him over on a parole violation.

According to a media release, a Granite Shoals officer was on patrol Wednesday, Aug. 25, on RR 1431 when he spotted a vehicle with a license plate belonging to Jesse Savage. The man had a parole violation warrant from the Texas Department of Pardons and Paroles in regard to a previous drug charge.

The officer was able to visually identify Savage as the driver, according to the report. The officer then attempted to pull the vehicle over as the driver turned off RR 1431 into the Shady Acres subdivision just west of Granite Shoals. The suspect fled from the officer, who was in a fully marked patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated.

The man eventually stopped at a residence, got out of his vehicle, and ran. The officer chased the man on foot and took him into custody.

According to Granite Shoals police, the man told the officer that he had also tossed some methamphetamines while running. Officers were able to find the drugs.

Granite Shoals police booked Savage into the Burnet County Jail on the parole violation along with a third-degree drug possession and two third-degree evading arrest charges — one with a vehicle and one on foot.

Savage is currently being held in lieu of $20,000 in bonds and on the warrant for the parole violation.

editor@thepicayune.com