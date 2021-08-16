Nominations for Granite Shoals John Rinehart Memorial Award open until Sept. 30

Former Granite Shoals Mayor Carl Brugger presents Merilyn Nations with the John Rinehart Memorial Award for Outstanding Community Service in 2017. Courtesy photo

Nominations for the John Rinehart Memorial Award for Outstanding Community Service are open from now until Sept. 30 in Granite Shoals. The Rinehart award is given to a Granite Shoals resident who goes above and beyond for residents and visitors.

“The thing about the John Rinehart award is that it is not just for volunteer service to a city committee or board; it is for service to the community,” City Secretary Elaine Simpson said. “It is important for leaders to recognize other leaders, in my opinion.”

Past honorees have included:

• Roy and Mary Lou Guerrero, founders of Joseph’s Food Pantry

• Fran Rubin, creator of the city’s senior center

• Merilyn Nations for her work on various committees and the city council

• former Mayor Dennis Maier

• Jason Brady, who established the Deer Management Program as a member and later chairman of the Wildlife Advisory Committee

Rinehart was known for his volunteerism and desire to help his neighbors and friends throughout the city of Granite Shoals. He created birdhouses, bat houses, and signs for the city’s parks and served on various committees. The award was named for him after he died.

“John Rinehart had such a servant heart,” Simpson said. “He did not seek praise, and I find it amusing that he has this award named after him. We sometimes comment about how much he would dislike the spotlight being on him. He volunteered behind the scenes.”

Contact Simpson at citysecretary@graniteshoals.org or call her at 830-598-2424 for more information.

jfierro@thepicayune.com