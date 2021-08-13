Texas now more demographically diverse, 2020 Census count shows

A majority of the Texas population is now made up of people identifying as racial and ethnic groups other than white, according to information released Aug. 12 by the U.S. Census Bureau. The information is based on the 2020 Census count and will be used by state legislators to draw up new political districts this fall.

A 15.9 percent increase in population netted Texas two additional members in Congress. The areas they will represent will be determined during a fall special session of the Texas Legislature.

The total population in Texas is now 29,145,505. According to the 2020 Census, the population is split into the follow percentages among racial and ethnic groups:

White (non-Hispanic) — 39.8 percent, 11,584,597, up 187,252 from 2010

Hispanic — 39.3 percent, 11,441,717, which is 1,980,796 more than in 2010

Black or African American — 11.8 percent, 3,444,712, an increase of 557,887 from 2010

Asian — 5.4 percent, 1,561,518, an increase of 613,092 from 2010

The remaining 3.7 percent is made up of the categories Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander, American Indian and Alaska Native, two or more races that are neither Hispanic nor Latino, and one titled “Some Other Races.”

The white population is not so much shrinking as it is shifting to multiracial identities, according to some demographers. From 2010 to 2020, the number of people who identified as belonging to two or more races more than tripled, accounting for 10 percent of the U.S. population today.

In 2010, the white (non-Hispanic) population made up 45.3 percent. The shift in percentages within the state mimics the U.S. demographic change nationwide. For the first time in U.S. history, the white population experienced a decrease (8.6 percent) in the overall population.

Texas has one of the highest diversity indexes across the country, according to the new findings. The DI is a metric used to determine the probability that two people chosen at random will be from different races and ethnicities.

In Texas, the probability increased to 67 percent, a 3 percent rise when compared to 2010 results.

Burnet County is home to 49,130 people, which represents a 14.92 percent population increase since 2010. Demographically, the county is 70.9 percent white (non-Hispanic), 22.8 percent Hispanic, and 3.6 percent two or more races that are neither Hispanic nor Latino.

Llano County also grew. The population is now 21,243, a 10 percent population increase compared to 2010 numbers. The county is 82.5 white (non-Hispanic), 11.8 percent Hispanic, and 3.8 percent two or more races that are neither Hispanic nor Latino.

