Burnet County hiring jailers

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to fill corrections officer positions at the county jail. A hiring event is 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the jail, 900 County Lane in Burnet.

Pay for the 12 open positions is $17.86 and up, said Capt. Matt Kimbler, jail administrator.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, hold a high school diploma or equivalent, hold a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement jailer’s license (or obtain one within 12 months), and have a valid Texas driver’s license (or obtain one within 30 days).

Eligible applicants cannot have a felony or Class C misdemeanor conviction. If they have a Class B misdemeanor conviction, it must be prior to the last 10 years.

Corrections officers handle a number of duties and responsibilities while supervising inmates.

“A good applicant would be one that is punctual, dedicated, (a) hard worker, willing to learn, and (have) a great attendance history,” Kimbler said. “We provide and pay (for) training, so no experience is necessary.”

The jail is owned and operated by Burnet County and can hold 587 inmates. As of Aug. 11, it had 415 inmates. It is managed by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office but takes in inmates from other law enforcement agencies, including from other counties.

Interested job applicants should bring their Texas driver’s license, Social Security card, diploma or proof of education, certified birth certificate, and vehicle insurance to the hiring event. Veterans should also bring a copy of their DD-214.

For more information, email Kimbler at kimbler@burnetsheriff.com.

