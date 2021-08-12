Marble Falls VFW spotlights resources for homeless veterans in the area

After learning about students experiencing homelessness within the Marble Falls Independent School District, members of the Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 wanted to shed a light on resources available to veterans and their families who also might be in need.

“I’ve asked about homeless veterans in the area, but can’t seem to find them,” said Dan Cone, public relations representative for the post. “With (over 90) homeless school kids (in Marble Falls), I figure there’s got to be some out there.”

Homeless veterans in need of lodging should call 877-424-3838.

The local VFW helps veterans get through the layers of agencies and paperwork needed to receive aid, explained Bill Piotrowski, the post’s service officer.

At the hyperlocal level, support is offered through the post’s relief fund, which allows for immediate assistance such as covering costs for hotel stays, food, and even transportation. To be eligible for assistance through the fund, honorably discharged veterans must identify themselves to a post officer and offer proof of service with their DD Form 214.

“The relief fund is controlled by members,” Piotrowski said. “Many times, when there’s someone in need, veterans will take money out of their own pockets to help. What you get from the post is very limited.”

The Marble Falls VFW post is a great first step for finding more long-term and lasting services for veterans.

For more information or to donate to the post’s relief fund, email Piotrowski at smartbill3@gmail.com or call the post at 830-693-2261. Post headquarters are located at 1001 Veterans Ave. in Marble Falls.

The most extensive resources are offered through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, but navigating that system can be difficult, Piotrowski said. To make it easier, Burnet County Veteran Services Officer Phil Pall works one on one with veterans, helping with tasks such as filing VA Health Care enrollment and pension claims, scheduling hospital appointments, and pointing them to other available assistance programs, including VETRIDE, which provides transportation to veterans and their families at a county level.

Pall’s office is located in the Burnet County Public Services Building, 1008 N. Water St. in Burnet. Office hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended.

Call 830-265-8403 or visit the county VSO website for more information.

