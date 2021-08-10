Burnet CISD holds annual Back to School Breakfast and Vendor Extravaganza

Shady Grove Elementary teachers Tammy Marvin (left), Cassie Courtney, and Jessica Kelly ate breakfast together at the Back to School Breakfast and Vendor Extravaganza on Aug. 10. The event is held each year before classes start. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District employees packed the halls and cafeteria of Burnet High School for the Back to School Breakfast and Vendor Extravaganza on Aug. 10. Local vendors and volunteers from school organizations greeted staff at booths, giving away free merchandise and coupons.

“I’m brand new to the district, so it’s amazing to see all these vendors give out these coupons and everything,” said Allison Pape, a fourth-grade English and social studies teacher at Bertram Elementary School. “I’ve never experienced anything like it.”

The Back to School Breakfast is held annually right before the start of the school year but was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

BCISD faculty and staff lined the halls of the Burnet High School cafeteria Aug. 10 during the Back to School Breakfast and Vendor Extravaganza for the 2021-22 school year. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

This year, attendees were treated to a buffet breakfast during the morning event and treats from local vendors, including shaved ice provided by Donna Barkey of Kona Ice and coffee from Mojo Coffee. Other booths included representatives from the high school’s Operation Graduation group and chains such as Subway. Attendees were also welcomed to enter raffles for door prizes.

The event helps motivate teachers who are navigating the start of a new school year, while also showing they have an abundance of community support available to them, said Cassie Courtney, a kindergarten teacher at Shady Grove Elementary.

“It makes me feel appreciated because all these people came out here for us,” Courtney said. “We’re especially enjoying it because we didn’t get to have it last year.”

The district is gearing up for an all in-person school year after a year of remote learning, social distancing, and other restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19. The first day of school is Aug. 18.

“It’s awesome to see the Burnet community come together like this to welcome staff,” said Clay Goehring, director of Business and Finance for the district.

