LakeFest begins with Show and Shine

The LakeFest Show & Shine is 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J South in Marble Falls. Drag boat racing fans can meet drivers and crews and get an up-close look at the watercraft. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

The LakeFest drag boat races hit the water Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 7-8, but the fun actually begins Friday, Aug. 6, with the ever-popular Show & Shine.

From 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, fans can walk the pit area in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J South in Marble Falls, for a close look at the boats and a chance to meet the racers and chat with the crews.

Marble Falls racer Mallori Carroll encourages spectators and fans — especially those just getting to know the sport — to make this part of their visit.

“Go through the pits, get to know the drivers and the teams,” Carroll said. Racers and crews love to talk with spectators and invite them into their world, she said. When she can, Carroll even invites people to sit in her boat.

Entry to Show & Shine is free. Read more about LakeFest parking and road closures here.

Races begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Lakeside Park, 307 Buena Vista Drive. Gates open at 7 a.m. both days. Qualifying races are Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and continuing through the day. On Sunday, elimination races begin at 9 a.m. and also continue through the day.

Awards will be presented at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets for LakeFest begin at $20 per day for ages 13 and older, $10 for ages 7-12, and no charge for ages 6 and younger.

Top Eliminator Club tickets, which include weekend passes, some food and drink, and a T-shirt, are $150 for ages 13 and older and $60 for ages 6-12.

Tickets are available through the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce website.

The event is BYOB. No alcohol will be sold. A $20 cooler fee will be charged at the gate. No glass is allowed, so coolers will be checked before entry. Non-alcoholic beverages and food will be available for purchase at the event.

Call the chamber at 830-693-2815 for more information.

