LakeFest parking and road closures
Marble Falls LakeFest is back, bringing with it traffic and parking issues Friday-Sunday, Aug. 6-8. Here’s what you need to know to safely and efficiently enjoy the return of the drag boat races at Lakeside Park.
LAKE CLOSURE
- Lake Marble Falls will be closed to the general public Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 5-8.
- All public boat ramps in Johnson Park and on Lakeshore Drive will be closed during the event.
- Lake LBJ will remain open with public ramp access at the Lake LBJ Yacht Club and Marina, 200 S. Wirtz Dam Road in Horseshoe Bay.
STREET CLOSURES
Streets below will be closed Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 5-8.
- South Avenue J from First Street through Colorado Drive through Johnson Park
- Lakeside Drive from Trinity Street to Avenue J
- South Yett Street from Avenue H to Avenue L
- First Street between Avenue J and Main Street
- South Main Street from First Street to Buena Vista
- Buena Vista from South Yett Street to its end in Lakeside Park
DETOUR ROUTE
Detour around the two parks by using Second Street to Avenue N to Colorado Drive to Avenue J.
PARKING
- Free parking is available on Avenue L between Third and Fourth streets and on Avenue J between Second and Third streets. A shuttle bus will be available to Lakeside Park and back. Free parking is also available along Avenue K between Third and Sixth streets.
- Paid parking for $10 a car per day is available on Main at First street and on South Yett Street between Main and Avenue H.
- Paid handicap parking, also for $10 a car,is on Main street between South Yett and Second streets.
- No parking is allowed on Main Street between Second and Fourth streets. This includes the alleyways. Towing will be enforced.
For more on LakeFest, visit 101HighlandLakes.com’s online LakeFest guide.