GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 9

Check agendas and websites to see if meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, Aug. 9

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Llano County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on Llano County COVID-19 response

discussion and possible action to adopt proposed 2022 fiscal year budget

discussion and possible action following public hearings for lot replats

Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees

6 p.m. special meeting

MFISD Central Office community room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on health plan update

discussion and possible action regarding general waivers for remote homebound instruction

discussion and possible action on Edify Educational Services contract

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action regarding proposed 2022 tax rate

discussion and possible action setting date for tax rate public hearings

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Thursday, Aug. 12

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. special meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

