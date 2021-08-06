GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 9
Check agendas and websites to see if meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Monday, Aug. 9
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Llano County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano
- discussion and possible action on Llano County COVID-19 response
- discussion and possible action to adopt proposed 2022 fiscal year budget
- discussion and possible action following public hearings for lot replats
Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees
6 p.m. special meeting
MFISD Central Office community room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- discussion and possible action on health plan update
- discussion and possible action regarding general waivers for remote homebound instruction
- discussion and possible action on Edify Educational Services contract
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- discussion and possible action regarding proposed 2022 tax rate
- discussion and possible action setting date for tax rate public hearings
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. special meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.