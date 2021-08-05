Support Community Press

New Meadowlakes budget to lower property tax rate by 2 cents

16 hours ago | Brigid Cooley
City of Meadowlakes, Texas

A public hearing for the proposed 2022 Meadowlakes city budget will precede the council’s regular meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 21 at City Hall, 177 Broadmoor St. The budget mostly likely will be approved at the meeting and go into effect Oct. 1, the beginning of the 2021-22 fiscal year. 

City councilors and staff discussed the budget during a July 27 budget workshop.

The proposed balanced budget sits at roughly $3.6 million. City officials are considering an ad valorem tax of $0.2661 for the 2022 fiscal year. 

“That represents a decrease of approximately two cents per hundred-dollar property valuation year over year,” Mayor Mark Bentley wrote in his July 28 community newsletter. 

The tax rate for the past two years was $0.2870. The city anticipates bringing in $850,000 in total tax income during 2022, which is $25,951 more than in 2021. 

A copy of the proposed budget is available for online review.

Brigid Cooley

