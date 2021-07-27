Support Community Press

Llano Chamber all aboard for railyard improvements and train excursions

2 hours ago | Brigid Cooley
Llano Railyard Depot

The Llano Railyard Depot, 100 Train Station Drive, could soon see train excursions thanks to efforts by the Llano River Railroad organization. The nonprofit is hosting a meet-and-greet Aug. 17 to discuss upcoming projects and goals. Photo by Briley Mitchell

Train excursions could be rolling into Llano thanks to improvement projects spearheaded by the Llano River Railroad organization. Residents and visitors can learn more about upcoming projects and goals at a meet-and-greet from 3-7 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Llano Railyard Depot, 100 Train Station Drive. 

The event is hosted by the nonprofit Llano River Railroad and the Llano Chamber of Commerce

“It’s so (the railroad organization) can introduce themselves to everybody and talk about some upcoming projects they had in mind,” said Briley Mitchell, executive director of the Llano Chamber.

Through cosmetic improvements, expanding the museum collection, and eventually bringing working trains back to town, the organization aims to rejuvenate the Llano Railyard and the Llano Visitor Center and Railroad Museum while maintaining the historical integrity of the site, Mitchell continued. Organization members include Chris Slade, Frank Rowell, and Steve Roberts.

“They have already brought in some new artifacts associated with the railroad and plan on having an excursion in the next three to five years,” Mitchell said. “They are redoing our museum and have repainted one of our train cars and are working on a new one. They redid one car, a caboose, and it looks great.” 

Mitchell said one of the train cars could be used as a venue for dinner theater events in the future. 

For more information about the Llano River Railroad organization, visit its website. 

