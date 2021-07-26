Fundraiser to cover medical bills for Cottonwood Shores woman recovering from crash

Shadi Long of Cottonwood Shores was in a serious car accident June 19. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover medical bills and living expenses throughout her recovery. Courtesy photo

About $150,000 is needed to cover medical bills and living expenses for Shadi Long, who was severely injured in a June car accident, and Highland Lakes residents are being asked to help. The Cottonwood Shores resident is in a rehab center recovering from the crash.

Long was airlifted to a nearby hospital after the June 19 car accident in Round Mountain. She suffered a broken femur and ankles among other injuries in the crash and has gone through several major reconstructive surgeries to her jaw, eye socket, and palate.

The remains of Cottonwood Shores resident Shadi Long’s vehicle after a car crash that left her with severe injuries. Courtesy photo

“We just want the community to know about (the fundraiser) since so many people probably know her,” said Sharon Sembera, co-owner of Hill Country Health Store and Long’s previous employer.

Residents might recognize Long from her previous employment at Marble Falls businesses Atkins Pharmacy, 701 Third St., and Hill Country Health Store, 2304 U.S. 281 North.

Online donations may be made via Long’s GoFundMe account. Cash donations are being accepted at the health store and the pharmacy.

