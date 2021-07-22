Hill Country Health Store in Marble Falls celebrates 25 years in business

When Hill Country Health Store owners Sharon and Andy Sembera opened shop in 1996, they weren’t exactly sure what they were doing. Now gearing up to celebrate 25 years of business in September, they credit the Marble Falls community for allowing them to learn on the job.

“When we first started, people were coming in saying, ‘I have a twenty-dollar bill. Give me one bottle that can fix everything that’s wrong with me,’” Sharon said. “(The community) allowed us to learn how to help them, and if we didn’t have the answer, they let us go find it for them. Eventually, we had more people coming in for prevention instead of when they were sick.”

Throughout its lifetime, the store has been in three Marble Falls locations. It’s now located at 2304 U.S. 281 North.

Andy, who has a master’s degree in holistic nutrition, and Sharon, a traditional naturopath, along with the rest of the staff provide health consultations, working one on one with customers to identify their needs and goals. The store also has a soup and smoothie bar.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the shop will offer specials and host in-store giveaways during the month of September.

“We’re really appreciative that (patrons) trust us with their health and they know they can come to us.”

For more information, visit the Hill Country Health Store’s website or call 830-693-5273.

