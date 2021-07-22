Bertram Chaos softball team proud of world series play

The Bertram Chaos, a 12-and-under softball team representing the Bertram Youth League, went 4-2 at the South Zone World Series on July 13-17 in Youngsville, Louisiana. Courtesy photo

The Bertram Chaos, a 12-and-under softball team, finished tournament play one win away from reaching the championship round of the South Zone World Series on July 17 in Youngsville, Louisiana.

The Chaos (22-8) is a member of Bertram Youth League and consists of Abby Bennight, Caitlyn Bengsch, Hannah Brooks, Emaleigh Davis, Maylee Kates, Janna Kellum, Aubrey Kincheloe, Lacie Lewis, Kalani Marks, Maddison Mendez, Marisol Ramos, and Carlee Williams.

The Bertram squad went 3-0 in pool play and 2-2 in bracket play in the double-elimination tournament.

“It was good experience for our pitchers,” head coach Bryan Bennight said. “All the girls battled. They got to see other pitchers than what we’re used to seeing here. It was a good experience for the girls to play teams not from our area.”

In pool play, the Chaos beat North Vermillion, Louisiana, 8-2; Jennings, Louisiana 8-1; and the Springtown Pistols of Texas, 8-1. The Bertram team began bracket play by defeating Jennings 11-1 and Deridder, Louisiana, 11-1. The Chaos lost to San Antonio Normoyle White 9-3 and Normoyle Red 18-4.

The Normoyle teams played for the championship with Red winning the title.

Bennight said the experience will help the players in a variety of ways.

“It taught them the level of commitment it takes to play in a tournament of that caliber,” he said. “The longevity of the tournament is a huge factor. Having that on your resume can help them. They have more experience than the average recreational (player). I’ll shoot for it again next year.”

