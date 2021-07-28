Texas Tennis Coaches Association convention, Hall of Fame inductions Dec. 3 in Horseshoe Bay

The Texas Tennis Coaches Association convention is Dec. 3-5 at Horseshoe Bay Resort, 200 Hi Circle North. Reservations can be made online at texastenniscoaches.com starting Aug. 1. Tickets are $35. The event includes 2021 Hall of Fame inductions Dec. 3 of Fredericksburg High School tennis coach Randall King and longtime coach Melissa Wells of Lindale.

Featured speaker is Brad Gilbert, who reached No. 4 in the world in singles from 1982-95.

The 2020 convention was virtual because of the pandemic. Therefore, the 2020 Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at this year’s event. They are Clinton Bowman (Denver City High School), Randy Stewart (Bryan High School), John Furlow (Clements High School), and Holly Ford (Spring Hill High School). The 2020 Hall of Honor inductee was Earl Van Zandt (Fort Worth/The Tennis Shop).



A Hall of Fame committee selected honorees from a statewide list of nominations.

The 2022 convention is Dec. 8-10 at Horseshoe Bay Resort.