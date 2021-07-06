Marble Falls graduates receive Spicewood Arts scholarships

Two 2021 Marble Falls High School graduates were among six graduating seniors awarded scholarships from Spicewood Arts, the nonprofit recently announced. Other scholarship winners attended Lake Travis High School.

Jared Sierra and Eula Tomamao each received $1,500 from the Spicewood Scholars fund, which has awarded more than $100,000 over the years. Scholarships are supported by Spicewood Arts’ annual fundraiser and individual donations.

To be considered, students must pursue studies in an arts-related field and pass a rigorous grading process that looks at art samples, classes, competitions, and other awards.

Sierra will attend the Butler School of Music at the University of Texas at Austin as a music performance major. His numerous awards include regional band, region jazz band, All-State Jazz Ensemble, and superior ratings all four years in high school. He was the drum major for the Mighty Mustang Marching Band and plays bass trombone in three professional groups. He teaches free lessons at the high school and volunteers as a counselor for after-school music and art clubs for Marble Falls Middle School.

Tomamao will major in arts and entertainment at the UT-Austin. She plays the marimba and competed in the University Interscholastic League’s Solo and Ensemble competition, earning a Division 1 rating and advancing to state. At Marble Falls, she created award-winning costume designs, projections, and posters. She plans to focus on animation at UT and acquire more theater-related skills with the career goal of producing and directing.

The nonprofit Spicewood Arts began in 2000. It presents five annual concerts and sponsors other programs supporting the arts, including Art Treks to Central Texas venues and arts initiatives at local schools. Visit its website for more information.

