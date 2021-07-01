Marble Falls Middle School welcomes new principals

The Marble Falls Independent School District welcomed Jason Napoli, who will serve as a new assistant principal at Marble Falls Middle School, to the district during a June 28 meeting. Napoli will join Principal Ashley Bernard and the rest of the middle school staff for the 2021-22 school year.

“I want to tell you how much it means to us that you came out here tonight to be a part of this process and get to celebrate this with us,” MFISD Superintendent Chris Allen said during the meeting. “I know that your principal, Ms. Bernard, is pretty excited to have you coming on board.”

Napoli brings more than a decade of experience in education to the district. He previously worked in San Marcos, De Soto, and Austin as both a classroom teacher and a coach. Napoli received his Master of Education from Texas A&M University-Commerce in 2018.

“I can’t be more excited,” Napoli said during the meeting. “I love the outdoors, love kids, love people, and the fact that anybody’s going to take a chance on me, I appreciate it.”

Napoli isn’t the only new face on the middle school’s administration team. During its June 14 meeting, the board also approved hiring Angela Haas as an assistant principal and Haley Wheeler as an associate principal.

MFISD classes begin Aug. 18 for the 2021-22 school year.

Also during the June 28 meeting, the board adopted the 2021-22 budget.

brigid@thepicayune.com