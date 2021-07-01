Police looking for Quarry Park vandals

Granite Shoals authorities are looking for information regarding vandalism at Quarry Park, where someone broke windows and damaged city property. Anyone with information about the crime can call the Granite Shoals Police Department at 830-598-4818 or the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477. Courtesy photo

The Granite Shoals Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding those responsible for vandalism at Quarry Park. The incident happened June 29 or June 30.

City staff discovered busted windows in buildings at the park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, as well as broken windows in city vehicles and damaged restrooms at the park’s multi-sports facility.

“It’s most likely unsupervised juveniles,” Police Capt. Chris Decker said. “We’ve had unsupervised juveniles doing some things before, but they haven’t done anything this serious.

“We very much would like to get a hold of and talk to the parents,” he continued.

Decker noted that taxpayers will foot the bill for replacing the windows. Staff had to forgo other tasks to clean up the buildings.

“Our tax dollars pay for that,” Decker said. “It’s a couple of hours of time and bucks. That’s the citizens’ money. Our department has stepped up patrols in the area. If residents see something, they can call right in. If you see something, let us know.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the police at cmd.police@graniteshoals.org or 830-598-4818. You can also leave tips via the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1-866-756-8477. Crime Stoppers tipsters remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

jfierro@thepicayune.com