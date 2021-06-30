Burnet bank manager Nita Milliron retiring after 40 years

Nita Milliron is down to just hours sitting at her desk as the branch manager of Wells Fargo in Burnet. Her last day in the position is June 30. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

When Nita Milliron exits the Wells Fargo at 1101 Buchanan Drive in Burnet on Wednesday, June 30, to go home, she’ll close a four-decade banking career.

Milliron is retiring. She’s worked at the Burnet location for 35 years, the past 20 as a member of the Wells Fargo team. She has been the bank manager since 1991 and part of four different banking groups.

“I have spent more than half of my life at this building,” she said.

Two weeks after graduating high school in 1978, Milliron went to work in a Lometa bank. She relocated to Burnet to take a spot in the loan department.

She credits her parents, who owned a cafe and a grocery store, for teaching her customer service.

“My mom and dad had strong work ethics,” Milliron said. “I had the opportunity to go into banking. It was the right choice for me. It opened the right doors at the right time.”

One of her strengths is developing and building relationships with employees and customers, helping them achieve their goals and realize their dreams. She teaches the younger, tech-savvy employees that customer service skills are never outdated.

“It’s very rewarding to see a customer grow, either young ones or older ones who are starting a business,” she said. “It’s very rewarding to help them get to the next level and to teach them. People don’t bank with a bank; they bank with people. People come back to you as a person, not as a bank.”

Milliron has contributed in many ways to the Highland Lakes through the Burnet Chamber of Commerce, the Boys & Girls Club of the Highland Lakes, Epsilon Sigma Alpha, and the Burnet High School Booster Club. She also served as the silent and live auction chair for Seton Kids Care-A-Van fundraisers.

In retirement, Milliron plans to travel to watch her grandchildren and other family members play sports in neighboring cities.

“I have two grandsons who are going to be (high school) seniors. I don’t want to miss any of their ballgames,” she said. “I am definitely going to miss my employees and customers. I love helping them get to where they want.”

