GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 28

Both the Burnet and Marble Falls school districts could approve 2021-22 school budgets at meetings the week of June 28. Other government entities are also meeting. Check agendas and websites to see if meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, June 28

Kingsland Municipal Utility District board

9 a.m. regular meeting

KMUD office, corner of Reynolds and Ingram streets, Kingsland

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action relating to the construction and operation of the Kingsland Convention and Community Center

discussion and possible action regarding construction on fire sprinkler systems and water pressure

discussion and possible action on approving amendments to the District Information Form, including the district’s revised boundary map

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District board

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD board room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action approving the issuance of the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2021

discussion and possible approval of a 2 percent pay raise for employees

discussion and possible action approving an increased district contribution to employee health insurance

Tuesday, June 29

Marble Falls Independent School District board

6 p.m. special meeting

MFISD Central Office community room, 1800 Colt Circle,Marble Falls

On the agenda: discussion and possible action on adopting the proposed 2021-22 school budget

Thursday, July 1

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

