GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 28
Both the Burnet and Marble Falls school districts could approve 2021-22 school budgets at meetings the week of June 28. Other government entities are also meeting. Check agendas and websites to see if meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Monday, June 28
Kingsland Municipal Utility District board
9 a.m. regular meeting
KMUD office, corner of Reynolds and Ingram streets, Kingsland
- discussion and possible action relating to the construction and operation of the Kingsland Convention and Community Center
- discussion and possible action regarding construction on fire sprinkler systems and water pressure
- discussion and possible action on approving amendments to the District Information Form, including the district’s revised boundary map
Burnet Consolidated Independent School District board
6 p.m. regular meeting
BCISD board room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet
- discussion and possible action approving the issuance of the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2021
- discussion and possible approval of a 2 percent pay raise for employees
- discussion and possible action approving an increased district contribution to employee health insurance
Tuesday, June 29
Marble Falls Independent School District board
6 p.m. special meeting
MFISD Central Office community room, 1800 Colt Circle,Marble Falls
On the agenda: discussion and possible action on adopting the proposed 2021-22 school budget
Thursday, July 1
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.