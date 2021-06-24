Support Community Press

LCRA offering grants for community development projects

21 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

The Lower Colorado River Authority is offering grants of up to $50,000 for community projects throughout its wholesale power, water, and transmission service territory, which includes Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, Lampasas, Llano, and Travis counties.

Applications for this round of Community Development Partnership Program grants will be available online starting July 1 and must be submitted by midnight July 31. Most grants are for $25,000 or less, but several grants of up to $50,000 are awarded each cycle.

Eligible organizations include volunteer fire departments, emergency responders, local governments, schools, libraries, civic groups, museums, and other nonprofit organizations. The grants are not available to individuals, for-profit entities, professional associations, social service projects, or limited-use facilities.

Applicants requesting more than $5,000 in grant funding must supply matching funds of at least 20 percent of the total project cost. The projects must benefit or be available to an entire community and must improve the value of a capital asset by building, renovating, or purchasing equipment.

Grant applications and details about eligibility requirements are available at www.lcra.org/cdpp. For questions, email grants@lcra.org or call 800-776-5272, ext. 3140 or ext. 1627.

