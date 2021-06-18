GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 21
Governing entities across the Highland Lakes are meeting for regular and special meetings the week of June 21. Check agendas and websites to see if meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Tuesday, June 22
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- discussion and possible action on approval of Burnet County on Thunder Rock housing development in Marble Falls, in which the county owns a 1.2-acre piece of property
- presentation from the Central Texas Water Coalition on the Highland Lakes and the Colorado River
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Wednesday, June 23
Burnet Consolidated Independent School District
6 p.m. special meeting
BCISD board room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet
On the agenda:
- report on designs for Bertram Elementary addition and renovations
- discussion and possible action on designs for the Student Activity Center, middle school track and field, and softball field and baseball field turf projects