GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 21

Governing entities across the Highland Lakes are meeting for regular and special meetings the week of June 21. Check agendas and websites to see if meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Tuesday, June 22

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on approval of Burnet County on Thunder Rock housing development in Marble Falls, in which the county owns a 1.2-acre piece of property

presentation from the Central Texas Water Coalition on the Highland Lakes and the Colorado River

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Wednesday, June 23

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District

6 p.m. special meeting

BCISD board room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet

On the agenda:

report on designs for Bertram Elementary addition and renovations

discussion and possible action on designs for the Student Activity Center, middle school track and field, and softball field and baseball field turf projects

