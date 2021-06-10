Rain delays US 281 work; fall finish date

Construction equipment is parked along a portion of U.S. 281 just south of Marble Falls. Despite a rain delay, work should be completed this fall. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Rainy weather delayed road work on a portion of U.S. 281 just south of Marble Falls. However, it should resume now that sunny skies have been forecast for the foreseeable future, the Texas Department of Transportation confirmed.

“Recent rains did affect construction work on U.S. 281 in this area, delaying activity and completing a traffic switch,” TxDOT Public Information Officer Christopher Bishop said in a statement to DailyTrib.com.

Road construction on this portion of the highway should be finished this fall, likely in September, Bishop said.

