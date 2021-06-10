Granite Shoals will name new baseball field after former Mayor Frank Reilly

Though the Granite Shoals City Council voted to name the city's new baseball field Reilly Field after former Mayor Frank Reilly, who is now the city’s municipal judge, Reilly (second from left) credited other public servants for their contributions and shares the honor with them. Those people include former Granite Shoals City Manager John Gayle (left), former Councilor David Dittmar, and former Mayor Dennis Maier. Reilly wrote on his social media that he and those councilors and Gayle 'took some bold positive steps for our City of Granite Shoals, which are still paying off for our citizens today.' Courtesy photo

Even though the new Granite Shoals baseball field at Quarry Park will bear his name, former Mayor Frank Reilly described the project as a team effort.

The Granite Shoals City Council on June 8 approved naming the field Reilly Field after the man who served as mayor from 2005 to 2011 and is now the city’s municipal judge. The city’s parks committee recommended the name.

“Our parks committee recognizes that a lot would not have been possible without the efforts of Mr. Reilly,” Assistant City Manager Peggy Smith said during the Tuesday council meeting. “We feel this would be a great way to honor him.”

Reilly was humbled by the gesture and credited the council with which he served and former City Manager John Gayle for having the vision.

“I’m honored,” said Reilly, who moved to Granite Shoals as a child and graduated from Marble Falls High School in 1978. “And everything I did, I did with a team. It was a great group of people, and we got a lot done.”

During Reilly’s term as mayor, the city purchased the current City Hall building and the 130 acres on which it sits at 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. The acreage and 11,000-square-foot building cost $3.8 million.

Reilly acknowledged the naysayers complaining about the cost, but Granite Shoals had outgrown its former City Hall and leaders saw potential in the land, including as a site for a possible wastewater plant and recreational activities.

“The property continues to pay for itself over and over again,” he said. “People will spend the next 50 years thinking of fun and interesting things to do there. It’s been really good to see the success with all this.”

The land became Quarry Park and is home to tennis courts, a hike-and-bike trail, a wildlife viewing station, and a new multi-sports complex, which will include the new baseball field.

Reilly said the city has received at least $1 million in outside funding to help build the trail and other sports-related facilities.

“We’ve played it right since then,” Reilly said. “I was honored and surprised (by the naming of the ballfield), but the accolades go to the entire team that made it a reality and the administration that followed mine. That’s where the credit goes.”

City Manager Jeff Looney said he was in full support of naming the field after Reilly.

“I know from looking at a lot of documents, not only for the parks but all over the place, that Frank has done a lot to support Granite Shoals and build Granite Shoals up,” he said. “He deserves it and needs to be appreciated for all that. Part of what we were doing was to make sure that we honor him while he’s alive.”

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly said the city purchased the current City Hall building and the land on which it sits for $13.8 million. It was actually $3.8 million. DailyTrib.com apologizes for the error.

jfierro@thepicayune.com