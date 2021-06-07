Burnet Police Department holds open house

Burnet Police Chief Brian Lee on June 7 welcomed people to the open house of the department’s new facility, located at 2000 S. Water St. (U.S. 281 South) in Burnet. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Though the new Burnet Police Department building opened last fall, officials had to wait until Monday, June 7, to hold an open house.

“This is a momentous event,” said Burnet Mayor Crista Goble Bromley as she welcomed people to the building at 2000 S. Water St.

Chief Brian Lee, who recently joined the department, took time to thank those who helped bring the new facility to fruition. At about 10,800 square-feet, the new building dwarfs the former police headquarters by almost 9,000 square feet.

Burnet Police Capt. Jason Davis shows off the department’s new squad room. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

It’s not just bigger but better. Lee pointed out the building’s state-of-the-art technology, ample interview rooms, and a large training room.

The training room is not only for the Burnet department but other departments and agencies as well. The new squad room includes space for each of the officers as well as up-to-date computers and video monitors to observe other parts of the building. The evidence room is much larger than the previous facility’s collection area.

The building cost approximately $5 million. The department had outgrown its previous location about 15 years ago, officials pointed out.

