Burnet considering new City Hall

The city of Burnet is looking at a new City Hall after 20 years in its location at 1001 Buchanan Drive. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Burnet could get a new City Hall. The building that has housed the current City Hall since 2001 was significantly damaged by the February winter storm and those issues have not been addressed.

The city rents the building at 1001 Buchanan Drive. It’s mainly for city business. The City Council and municipal court proceedings take place at the municipal airport on U.S. 281.

City Manager David Vaughn said officials are still in the exploratory stage.

“We are looking at all our options, ranging from trying to find a location to renovate all the way up to a new building from the ground up,” he stated in an email to DailyTrib.com.

A money figure is difficult to determine at this point due to currently high construction costs, Vaughn pointed out. A new building could cost $6 million to $8 million, he said. Funding would likely come from a mix of loans and excess cash reserves.

daniel@thepicayune.com