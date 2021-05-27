Llano County commissioners approve property fraud alert software

Llano County commissioners approved using Property Fraud Alert software to alert property owners when legal documents are filed with the County Clerk’s office. File photo

Llano County residents can soon access free Property Fraud Alert software after action taken during the Llano County Commissioners Court meeting Monday, May 24. Commissioners unanimously approved a year-long contract with Data Preservation Solutions, an Irving-based provider.

The software alerts property owners if documents concerning their personal holdings are recorded at the County Clerk’s office, equipping them with information to report potential fraud.

Property fraud happens when someone forges another person’s identity to alter deeds, titles, and other legal documents.

“I am very anxious to get the property fraud alert program up and running for the citizens of Llano County,” County Clerk Marci Hadeler said in a statement to DailyTrib.com. “We are looking at an estimated time around the end of June.”

Funding for the $1,950 annual program comes from the County Clerk’s Dedicated Records Management & Preservation Fund.

Hadeler began researching and consulting with other county clerks to find the best software after several Llano County residents expressed interest in fraud prevention services at the beginning of the year. Similar services are often provided by counties to help prevent crime, Hadeler said during the May 24 meeting.

Once online, residents can sign up for the service by visiting the Llano County government website.

brigid@thepicayune.com