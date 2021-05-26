Scholarship golf tournament June 12 in memory of brother killed in crash

Heath Hohmann (right) created the Kyle Hohmann Memorial Golf Tournament in honor of his brother, Kyle (left), who died Jan. 22, 2006. The tournament is Saturday, June 12, at Lighthouse Country Club, 118 Club Circle Drive in Kingsland. Courtesy photo

The fifth annual Kyle Hohmann Memorial Golf Tournament tees off at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Lighthouse Country Club, 118 Club Circle Drive in Kingsland.

The tournament is in honor of Hohmann, who was killed by a drunken driver on Jan. 22, 2006. He was 22.

All proceeds go toward scholarships for Marble Falls and Llano high school seniors.

“I’d love to be able to give three $1,000 scholarships to Llano seniors and three $1,000 scholarships to Marble Falls seniors,” said Heath Hohmann, a coach and teacher at Marble Falls High School who started the tournament to honor his brother. “It’s a way to help them get started. It’s a way to give back to the community and to the youth.”

The four-player scramble is $400 per team, which includes green fees, a goodie bag, a mulligan, a barbecue lunch, and a silent auction. First- and second-place prizes will be awarded for net and gross. Other prizes are for longest drive, closest to the pin, and the putt-putt contest.

Golfers can sign up in advance by calling the Lighthouse golf shop at 325-388-6660 or on the day of the tournament.

Heath and Kyle Hohmann both graduated from Llano High School.

“My brother was real involved when he was at Llano,” Hohmann said. “He was involved at (Llano) Junior High and elementary schools. He helped build playgrounds. He was always volunteering for the youth in Llano.”

Sponsorships also are available: $500 pays for two of the four golfers on a team and a hole sponsorship sign; $300 is for one golfer and a hole sponsorship sign; and $100 is for a hole sponsorship sign.

Mail the sponsorships or donations to Hohmann at 101 Link Drive, Kingsland, TX 78639

