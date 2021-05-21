Tropical system forming in Gulf could be weekend rainmaker for Highland Lakes

A tropical system forming in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring thunderstorms and heavy rain across Central Texas over the weekend. Rains will continue into the next week. Accuweather.com map

An early tropical storm system forming in the Gulf of Mexico could bring heavy rainfall over portions of Texas and Louisiana through Saturday, May 22. In the Highland Lakes, weather forecasters are calling for a 60 percent chance of rain on Saturday and a 50 percent chance on Sunday.

Hurricane season doesn’t begin until June 1 and is predicted to be a busy one, though not with as many storms as occurred in the 2020 season, according to the National Weather Service.

Although tropical storms rarely make it as far as Central Texas, they do affect the area with rain and flash flooding.

Possible thunderstorms and heavy rains are expected to begin Friday night, May 21, and continue through late Sunday, May 23. Scattered thunderstorms are expected Monday-Tuesday, May 24-25, with isolated thunderstorms possible Wednesday, May 26.

The National Hurricane Center is keeping a watch on the system forming in the Gulf, which is currently not big enough for a name. The center gives it a 40 percent chance of growing into a tropical storm or hurricane.

Another storm is forming in the Atlantic Ocean off of the East Coast near Bermuda. It has a 90 percent chance of growing big enough to earn the name Ana, the first on the list of 2021 storms.

The good news is that long-range forecasts predict a dry and hot Memorial Day weekend, May 29-31, in Central Texas.

editor@thepicayune.com